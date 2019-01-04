Obituary: Claire Lee Reid

Claire Lee Reid, 78, of Englewood, was born on August 2, 1940 in Cincinnati, Ohio and sadly left this earth on December 6, 2018. She was surrounded by her eight loving children and their spouses, many grandchildren, extended family and close friends.

She has gone to be with her Lord and Savior and her loving husband, Harold Wesley Reid, who passed away 27 years ago.

Lee studied chemistry at a university in Cincinnati and went on to work for Proctor & Gamble in the research and development department. She went on to become a loving and devoted mother with several small children, very close in age. As they were often sick, she sought out alternative medicine and was drawn to Shaklee Corporation. This led her to open the first health food store in Englewood in 1976. She went on to become a state certified nutritionist.

Over the years, in this role of entrepreneur, she became a passionate educator, healer, wonderful listener, counselor, and friend to countless people. As a strong woman of God, she spent a lot of time sharing her faith and praying with her many customers dealing with hardship, illness, and other issues.

Her mission in life was to help others and she spent her life pursuing this with a passion. She saw the good in every living soul and was well loved by her family and the community she served. She was a mother to all and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her eight children (and spouses): Kim Nicol, Michael Reid (Christine), Michelle Reid Davis (Mark), Toni Reid, Suzanne Kappelmann, Wesley Reid, Rex Reid, and Nicole Ellinger (Chris); her sister, Dawn Osborne and brother, Albert Comello; and 20 grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Wesley Reid; her mother and father, Albert and Thelma Comello; sister, Carol Tarr; and brothers, David and Doug Comello.

The family is having a public celebration of life at Fellowship Church of Rotonda West, Florida on Saturday, Jan. 5 at 11 a.m.

Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been selected to handle the arrangements.