Obituary Alan Williams

Alan L. Williams, 86, of Tallahassee died Thursday (9/7/17) after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by parents LeRoy and Dorothy Williams, sister Caryln Peterson, and wife of almost 60 years, Joan Williams.

Al grew up in Beaver Dam, Wis. and attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison. After meeting the love of his life, Joan (on a pre-arranged blind date), they moved to Waukesha, Wis.

After he retired from the insurance industry, they moved to Boca Grande and enjoyed many years with friends and church while there. They were recent 10-year residents of Tallahassee.

He is survived by son, Cris, and daughter-in-law Sarah and their 2 children, Lily and Cecelia. He is also survived by his daughter, Julie. He loved us all and they loved him.

Always an avid sports fan, he followed his children throughout their swimming careers and his granddaughters’ athletic achievements.

Al was a true Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers fan and a devoted dog lover. He was known by his friends as “Mr. Waukesha”, “Big Al”, or “Uncle Al” for his outgoing personality and congenial manner.

He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He is now in heaven with his love, Joanie.