Native Gardens closes after 18 years, Ronica to remain in flower biz 75-percent-off sale at the store this weekend

■ BY SUE ERWIN

After years of being in the flower business in Boca Grande, Ronica Davis, owner of Native Gardens Florist on the island, will be closing her retail store on Saturday, May 26.

There is currently a 75-percent-off sale on everything in the store, and items are going fast. The store is located at 480 E. Railroad Ave., Unit 3. Store hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Items include orchids and a variety of other flowers and pots, purses, bags and more.

Ronica will still be available to create lovely floral creations for all requests in the future. She will be based in Placida but will not have a retail store at this point in time.

That could change in the future.

Look for upcoming stories in the Boca Beacon and also information sent to your P.O. Box on the island. Ronica will be available via the current store phone number. For more information, call (941) 964-0007 or search for New Native Gardens Florist on Facebook.