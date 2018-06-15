Miss Sarah wins Ladies Howl

■BY MARCY SHORTUSE

The team aboard Miss Sarah was on fire Saturday night, June 9 in Boca Grande Pass as they smoked their opponents left and right in the 2018 Ladies Howl at the Moon Tarpon Tournament, sponsored by Special Effects and Gasparilla Outfitters.

Anglers Jenna Persons, Stefanie Ink Edwards, Mary O’Bannon and Lillian Canfield took a $6,480 prize for first place, as well as necklaces designed by Julie Salvetti. The first-place captain, Lamar Joiner Sr., received a Greg Albritton tarpon plaque.

The second-place team aboard the Blaze with Capt. Waylon Mills included Angie Mills, Zoey Mills and Roxie Lynam. They received a prize of $4,320 and necklaces by Old Soul, donated by Special Effects. Capt. Mills took home a 30-ounce Yeti cup.

The third-place captain, Capt. Sandy Melvin aboard Boca Blue, took home a 30-ounce Yeti cup for last fish released. His anglers – Robin Melvin, Laura Shaw, Kammie Shaw and Betsy Joiner – got prize money in the amount of $2,400 and silver fishermen earrings donated by Barbara Anne’s Jewelry.