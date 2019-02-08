Let the light shine!

■ STAFF REPORT

History will be made this Saturday, Feb. 9 as the Gasparilla Island Lighthouse will shine its light across the island for the first time since the fall of 2016. Everyone is invited to help celebrate the event at a party held by the Barrier Island Parks Society.

The event begins at 4 p.m. with escorted lighthouse climbs (first-come, first-served), followed by entertainment, wine and snacks at 5 p.m. and an official brief ceremony at 6 p.m. to thank the people who helped restore the light, and the hundreds of donors whose generosity made it possible. The light will be turned on at sunset, and the party continues until 8 p.m.

The celebration takes place at the lighthouse, located at 220 Gulf Blvd., Boca Grande. Parking is available at the end of Wheeler Street, across from the lighthouse, with shuttle transportation to and from the lighthouse.