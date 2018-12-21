It takes a village to make ‘The Taste’ successful

To the Editor:

Our committee, which is casually known as “The Taste,” would like to tell you about the work that must be done before we can earn money for our charity, The Taste of Boca Grande. We are grateful that the Boca Bay Pass Club has once again given us permission to hold our event there. This will be the 18th year for “The Taste,” and that means the 18th year that the Club has been our host. They are the key for us to be successful, and we sincerely thank them.

Our next expression of thanks goes to our sponsors, who give us their financial support. With their help we are able to begin preparing for our event. We are able to print our tickets, design our posters and our banner and get our web page up, to name but a few of our activities. Many of our sponsors have been with us from the beginning, and we gratefully thank them and the new sponsers as well for their help.

Our restaurants are next in line for our thanks. They are more than generous with their time and the gift of their food (providing food for roughly 650 people). They proudly decorate their booths to highlight their presentations. You need to know that not one of our restaurants ever has to be persuaded to come; they know it is for a good cause, and some of them have been with us since our first time.

Weeks before “The Taste,” each restaurant submits their individual recipe to us. We in turn give them to Marcy, the Beacon editor. She, bless her, researches each menu. When it is time to publish them, she has learned the history of each and the tantalizing ingredients that make your mouth water. Marcy makes Julia Childs pale by comparison! To us she is our angel in the press room. Thank you so much!

Speaking of the restaurants, it would be nice if, when you dine out, you would patronize one or more of them and tell the owner you are there because they came into “The Taste.”

Our list goes on. We thank the vendors who enhance the evening, and a big “thank you” to Thoroughbred Golf Carts for donating your vehicles. Your kindness supports many people, especialy the elderly. You bring them safely to our door.

We cannot thank the Boca Beacon enough for your coverage. We are delighted with the many articles you write on our behalf. Thank you for helping us reach our goal.

There is great dedication in raising money, and everyone listed here is paying it forward. We cannot leave out the Brett Forman Band … Nor can we forget all our patrons.

Thank you one and all.

“The Taste” committee

Boca Grande