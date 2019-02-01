ISLAND LEO BEAT: Deputies busy with battery, accidents and burglary investigations

■ STAFF REPORT

An Englewood man was arrested this week on island after an altercation on the street led to multiple charges.

Gregorio Garcia Jr., 28, of Englewood was charged with burglary to an unoccupied conveyance, second-degree larceny, battery and resisting an officer after fighting with another man at the intersection of Gasparilla Street and Gulf Boulevard.

He was released from jail on a cash bond.

On Wednesday, Jan. 23 deputies spoke with a resident of 1st Street E. who said it appeared that jewelry had been stolen from her residence. The estimated replacement cost was $11,000.

No other items were reported stolen at the home.

On Thursday, Jan. 24 an island resident was transported by ambulance to a local hospital after running her golf cart into the community tree on Park Avenue.

The resident fell out of the cart and struck her head, but she is doing all right now. No charges were filed in the incident.

Deputies also wanted to let everyone know that an island resident was the target of an attempted fraud recently. The “grandchild in trouble” scam has been reported on island before, but the time to be diligent and not believe every call you receive is here again. The callers may have personal information about you or your family member that will lead you to believe they are legitimate, but double-check everything before giving any type of personal information in return.

Fraud callers have also been posing as FPL collectors recently, calling local homeowners and businesses to tell them the power will be shut off, so beware of them as well.