History Bytes to return for first season session with Frank Newlin

■ STAFF REPORT

If you enjoy learning about local history, you won’t want to miss the first Bytes session of the season on Wednesday, February 6, at 11 a.m. at the Johann Fust Community Library. Frank Newlin will share stories of his grandparents, E. Mortimer and Elizabeth Battles Newlin, who first arrived on a visit to Boca Grande by train from Pennsylvania in the 1950s. They soon purchased the studio home on Gilchrist Ave. that was owned by Frank and Louise Crowninshield. Elizabeth Newlin purchased a home on Park Avenue in 1971, and she became a prominent winter resident and member of the Boca Grande community from the early 1960s until her death in 1995.

Frank Newlin visited his grandparents through his teen years and moved to the island in the early 90s. He purchased his grandmother’s home on Park Avenue from the family in 1992. Frank and his wife Kim were married in 1993 and have two children, Cooper and Tallulah. Frank has pursued many career paths: travel agent, stockbroker, trader, promoter and lobsterman. He is an avid reader and loves history. You can find him on the tennis courts or assisting Kim in her shop, “Newlin’s Mainely Gourmet.”

This program is free and open to all. History Bytes is sponsored by U.S. Trust Bank of America Private Wealth Management.

For more information, call (941) 964-1600.