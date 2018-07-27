Green to return to a median strip near you

■ BY MARCY SHORTUSE

People around the island have been playing a rousing game of Clue when it comes to the highly deceased Gilchrist median grass. Was it Miss Red Tide on the Gulf with depleted oxygen? Was it the ghost of Mr. Gilchrist at the intersection with Roundup?

It was actually Lee County workers who killed the median grass, and they did it with all good intentions.

We are just a week or so away from seeing new St. Augustine grass replacing the dead, brown matter once called grass that is there now. Once it is in place, Lee County will be using temporary irrigation methods to water the sod until a permanent solution is decided upon.

The cost of the project is $49,600.