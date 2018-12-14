Got a hankering for some sweets? Project Graduation can fix that

■ STAFF REPORT

Lemon Bay High School Project Graduation will be holding a bake sale downtown in front of the Post Office on Saturday, Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Money raised will be donated to the Project Graduation fund for an all-night event for graduating seniors of Lemon Bay High School. It is a well-supervised, drug- and alcohol-free celebration held in a safe and secured environment. Project Graduation is held immediately following the Lemon Bay High School graduation ceremony. The event is planned and hosted by the parents of graduating seniors along with community volunteers and parents of LBHS underclassmen. The attendance and success of this event have grown each year, as has the need for volunteers and fundraising.

Many island kids attend Lemon Bay High School, so look for them (and Melissa) downtown on Saturday.