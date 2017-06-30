Fourth of July festivities include golf cart parade, fireworks

■ STAFF REPORT

Grab a roll of festive streamers, some balloons, some fireworks, some fine sipping whiskey and some Xanax for your doggy, because the Fourth of July is here!

The festivities will commence on the morning of the Fourth with our annual golf cart parade, which means show up at the PJ’s Seagrille parking lot by 10 a.m., decorated and ready to go.

Fourth of July fireworks will take place at Miller’s Marina that night, beginning between 9 and 9:30 p.m.

Get there early if you want a great seat for the show or, if you’re lucky enough, go by boat.

Be safe, have fun!