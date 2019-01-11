Editor of Flower Magazine to speak on January 17

■ STAFF REPORT

The Planters Garden Club of Boca Grande invites everyone to attend a lively and entertaining talk by Margot Shaw, founder/editor-in-chief of Flower Magazine, on Thursday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. in the Boca Grande Community Center’s auditorium.

Margot will have a limited number of copies of her book, “Not So Prim Rose,” available for purchase and signing. This event is free and open to the public.

A few years back, Shaw was unable to locate a publication that spoke to her passion, so she set about creating one. Flower is a floral lifestyle magazine that inspires, entertains and educates readers with a point of view that stems from seeing life through a botanical lens. From private and historic houses and gardens to stylish parties to tastemakers in the floral event and interiors world, Flower brims with people, places, and things that enrich us all.

A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Shaw studied art history at Hollins College in Virginia and interior design at the University of Texas.

Once a self-confessed “call and order flowers girl,” Shaw reached a watershed moment when planning her daughter’s home wedding. Working alongside the floral and event designer, she recognized the artistry and inspiration involved in “flowering” and soon began apprenticing with the same designer.

