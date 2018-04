■ STAFF REPORT

The Big White Rabbit is on the move, as Easter is this Sunday, April 1. At the Boca Grande Community Center, Jungle Joe Wier and Dashing Dave Bartels are getting everything ready for one of the biggest egg hunts around, to be held on Saturday, March 31 at 10 a.m. Bring your candy and make your plans! Please drop off one bag per child of individually wrapped soft candy by March 30. Call 964-2564 for more information.