Don’t forget to get ready to vote!

■ STAFF REPORT

The deadline to change your party affiliation for the August 28, 2018 primary election is Monday, July 30, 2018.

Early voting begins on August 18 and runs through August 26. Voting hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Early voting is not available in Boca Grande. Early voting locations in Lee County can be found at lee.vote.

The primary election is August 28, 2018, and the general election is November 6, 2018.

In order to vote in the election, you must be registered at least 29 days beforehand.

You can submit an online voter registration application or update your existing record through the Department of the State’s website at RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov.

Florida is a closed primary election state. Political parties use primaries to nominate their party’s candidates to run in a general election.

For more information about voting in Charlotte County, visit charlottevotes.com.