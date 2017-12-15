Christmas spirit abounds on island in coming week

Christmas performances abound in the upcoming week, including a festival, a performance of Händel’s Messiah and a little bit of The Nutcracker thrown in for good measure.

The Friends of the Boca Grande Community Center will present a video performance of the Bolshoi Ballet’s rendition of “The Nutcracker.” This holiday favorite can be seen on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. in the auditorium of the Boca Grande Community Center. Call the Friends office at (941) 964-0827 to purchase your ticket.

On Sunday, Dec.17 at 5 p.m. share in a special portrayal of the Christmas story at the Boca Grande Lighthouse United Methodist Church: “A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols.”

The Christmas story will be told through scripture lessons and carols, with a reception following in Fellowship Hall.

For more information, call 964-2479.

On Tuesday, Dec. 19 St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church will hold a yuletide performance of Händel’s Messiah at 5 p.m. All are invited.

This special yuletide performance features members of the Sarasota Orchestra and The Qol Quartet.

The Qol Quartet, with soprano Johanna Fincher, mezzo-soprano Robyn Rocklein, tenor Adam Bielamovicz and baritone Christopher Holloway, have become well known in Florida and across the U.S. for their repertoire that includes spiritual and jazz arrangements, opera, musical theatre, pops and liturgical works.

This special concert is free, but donations will be welcomed.

On Saturday, Dec. 21 the Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce will be jingling and jangling as they host the December Chamber Mixer from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the courtyard of the Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce, located at 471 Park Ave. Break out your ugliest Christmas sweater, because if you win the contest there might be a prize to be had. Contact the Chamber office at 964-0568 for more information.