Christmas festivities continue through December

The Barrier Island Parks Society will hold a holiday kids’ craft class from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3 at the Port Boca Grande Lighthouse. Call them at 964-0060 prior to the event to register. The class is free.

Downtown Boca Grande will become a little more festive the evening of December 3, when the traditional community tree lighting takes place at 5 p.m. across from Hudson’s Grocery. There will be refreshments and Christmas carols, merry firefighters and clergy from local churches speaking.

On Saturday, Dec. 9 the Barrier Island Parks Society will hold their annual lighting of the Port Boca Grande Lighthouse. Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. and wrap up at approximately 8 p.m. Stop by for live music, complimentary hors d’oeuvres and refreshments.

On Friday, Dec. 15, The Island School will perform their winter concert in the auditorium of the Boca Grande Community Center beginning at 5:30 p.m. Students need to arrive no later than 5:15 p.m. on that day.

On Thursday, Dec. 21 the Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce will hold their December mixer in their very own courtyard office area next to the Pink Pony, complete with an ugly sweater contest. It will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday, Dec. 24 local churches will begin Christmas services. Keep checking the Ballyhoo section of the Boca Beacon for updated Christmas service times when they are available.

Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church will hold its Christmas Pageant in the courtyard of the church on Christmas Eve near sunset. An updated time for that will be available soon.

On Saturday, Dec. 31 the New Year’s Eve Annual Community Grande Gala will be held at the Louise du Pont Crowninshield Community House. Doors open at 9 p.m., and the fun is slated to go on until 1 a.m.

The cost is $75 per ticket, which includes ringing in the New Year with The Boca Bande, adult premium beverages, party favors and appetizers. To purchase tickets, call (941) 286-5647 or email avidboca29@gmail.com. Tickets are limited.