CCSO marine unit joins Operation Dry Water campaign

To the Editor:

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in Operation Dry Water as part of a nationally coordinated effort to increase knowledge about the dangers of boating under the influence (BUI).

The goal is to prevent accidents and deaths associated with alcohol and drug use on our waterways.

Operation Dry Water weekend, June 30 – July 2, is the national weekend of amplified enforcement of boating under the influence laws and recreational boater outreach.

The Marine Unit is reaching out to our community and to the entire recreational boating community as part of the Operation Dry Water campaign to inform and educate boaters about the hazards and negative outcomes associated with boating while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

As Operation Dry Water weekend and the July 4th holiday approach, deputies will be out on the water educating boaters about safe boating practices and removing impaired operators from the water.

Boaters can take the pledge to boat safe and boat sober, and find more information about boating under the influence at operationdrywater.org.

Katie Heck

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Murdock