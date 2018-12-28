Boca Grande Farm & Fish Market Reopens today

■ STAFF REPORT

The Boca Grande Farm & Fish Market is happening today, Friday, Dec. 28, Hours of operation will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market will still be located at the ball field on Wheeler Road. The market will be offering products to Boca Grande visitors such as produce, locally caught seafood, cheese, orchids, cut flowers, native plants, teas, prepared foods, smoothies, organic products, meats and more. Local stone crab and shrimp fishermen will have a fresh catch every week. Hot lunch items like fresh empanadas, soups and barbecue sandwiches and will also be available for purchase. The market will have 40 vendors, and the season will run through April of 2019.