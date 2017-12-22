BIPS to host author Jack Davis on January 5

■ STAFF REPORT

The Barrier Island Parks Society is proud to welcome renowned author and University of Florida Professor, Jack E. Davis to the Boca Grande Community Center at 4 p.m. on January 5.

Professor Davis will present his most recent book “The Gulf: The Making of an American Sea” (2017), which the New York Times Book Review called a “beautiful homage to a neglected sea.”

The Gulf is the recipient of multiple prestigious awards and reviews, including the 2017 Kirkus Prize and is a semi-finalist for an Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence, as well as a New York Times Notable Book and NPR Best Read.

The Library Journal regards this work to be among the five best science and tech books. Professor Davis’ fascinating work encompasses the history of the Gulf of Mexico from 10,000 BC to present day on a journey that reveals the historical events that have impacted this irreplaceable natural treasure and resource.

A book signing to be immediately following inside the Woman’s Club Room, and $250 sponsorships are available.You can be a sponsor three different ways – cash donor, host a private reception, or author accommodations.

If you are interested call 964-0060. Ticket Cost for lecture and book signing is $30 at the door and $25 if you buy online at barrierislandparkssociety.org.