Author Nan Alexander Doyle to speak at library on Nov. 16

The Johann Fust Library Foundation presents the first event in the 2017-2018 Literary Series. Nan Alexander Doyle will be speaking in the library loggia at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16 about her book, “Dig Where You Are – How One Person’s Effort Can Save a Life, Empower a Community and Create Meaningful Change in the World.”

Nan is the daughter of Boca Grande residents Judy and Michael Alexander. In 2008 Nan Alexander Doyle left her corporate career to spend time with ordinary men and women who were solving some of the biggest challenges facing our societies today. From the slums of Mumbai, the villages of Tibet and northeast Thailand, the inner cities of Philadelphia and San Francisco, and a ghetto outside Stockholm, she shares stories of seven people. These people have used what they know to make something better, and quite unexpectedly ended up transforming lives and communities across the world. Though they are from different cultures, disciplines and socioeconomic backgrounds, they share some surprising things in common.

A reception and book signing will follow the presentation. The event is free.