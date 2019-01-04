And now up for auction … Local real estate agent and auction house team up to get a north island house sold

■ BY MARCY SHORTUSE

Looking for the deal of 2019 when it comes to real estate on the island? While you may need a little more than what is in your coin jar on the kitchen counter, you can still head down to Sunset Pines Circle next Thursday, Jan. 10 and bid on a house that will take your breath away in an auction that has drawn a lot of attention.

The seven-bedroom, six-bath (and three half-baths) home with more than 260 feet of frontage on Little Gasparilla Pass was previously offered for sale at $13.5 million, and is currently listed for $10.9 million through Michael Saunders & Co. Now the property is set for live auction with no reserve through Platinum Luxury Auctions, a Miami-based real estate auction firm.

According to the listing, the property is “situated on 1.43 lushly landscaped acres and sited on the north shore of Boca Grande.”

“This extravagant property offers exceptional privacy and an extensive boat dock—the last permitted dock before entering the Gulf of Mexico … the property offers a courtyard pool entry, large oceanfront yard and expansive interiors.”

The tri-level house was built in 2006 and is approximately 10,500 square feet with 7,500 square feet under air. It features a four-car garage, a very large, unique pool, mosaic tiling, a koi pond and a “cascading water wall comprised of artifacts from the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair.”

Property taxes last year for the home were $68,586, and it has been on the market for at least 300 days. The current owners purchased the property in 2004 for approximately $3 million, and they did a complete renovation on the house. You can bid on the home at platinumluxuryauctions.com, or get more information at bocagrandebroker.com.