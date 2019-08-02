FEATURED
Code enforcement cases still in limbo, Pass cam gone because of complaints
■ BY MARCY SHORTUSE Some changes have been made downtown in light of the recent complaints made to Lee County Code Enforcement by an anonymous person ...
FWC to public: ‘This is not the Wild West’
■ BY MARCY SHORTUSE After a few emails and phone calls from this office to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, a new message has be...
Rosemary F. Bowler, Ph.D. — August 24, 1929 – July 26, 2019
■ BY SANDY JACOBS Rosemary Fannie Bowler, 89, until recently a resident of Boca Grande, passed away on July 26, 2019 after a brief illness. She is sur...
Fire Department no longer a ‘lost and found’
■ STAFF REPORT The Boca Grande Fire Department is not a repository for lost and found items and will no longer receive, secure or handle any lost and ...
Road paving …
■ STAFF REPORT The Gasparilla Island Bridge Authority will be having the road paved from Placida Road to the toll booth beginning some time around Aug...
More disoriented hatchlings were found this past week
■ BY SUE ERWIN A Boca Grande Sea Turtle Association patrol member found a wandering newly hatched loggerhead turtle getting ready to cross the road ne...