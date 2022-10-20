Yes, we will have a precinct to vote at on November 8

October 20, 2022

By Staff Report

If you heard through the grapevine that our voting precinct would be closed for the general election in November, that is not true. Voting will be held as it always is, but in a new location – The Crowninshield Community House, which is located at the end of Banyan Street by the Boca Grande Community Center and The Island School.

Also, due to the impact of Hurricane Ian, numerous election day polling sites were left nonoperational in several counties, including Lee County. As a result, Governor DeSantis issued Emergency Executive Order 22-234, granting approval for supervisors of elections in affected counties to extend early voting through election day. For the November 8 general election in Lee County, the 12 available voting sites open during early voting will also be open on election day, replacing traditional election day precinct voting. Voting sites will be open to ALL registered voters during this voting period, regardless of their assigned precinct. Voters can choose to cast their vote from ANY of the 12 available voting sites during early voting or on election day.

Supervisor of Elections Tommy Doyle says, “Governor DeSantis’ Executive Order makes it possible for our office to move forward with our plans to make voting as accessible as possible for the voters of Lee County in the wake of a natural disaster. Voters can be confident they can cast their vote safely and securely.”

Early voting hours are Monday, Oct. 24 through Monday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Election day voting hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.