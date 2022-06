When fishing near rookeries, use caution and take care

June 17, 2022

By Tonya Bramlage

Fishing action is heavy right now in island waters, as is juvenile bird season. Many of our local feathered brethren are taking care of their young in their nests in local rookeries. When you combine fishing and a heavy bird presence, it doesn’t always end up well.Even when precautionary steps are taken, birds can get […]