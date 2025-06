Two residential proposals to be reviewed by Historic Preservation Board

June 5, 2025

BY TALIA ECKSTEIN Two residential projects will come in front of the next meeting of the Boca Grande Historic Preservation Board at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 11, at the St. Andrew’s Chapter House. The first proposal, according to filed documents for the meeting, is for a new perimeter wall at 710 Palm Ave., with […]