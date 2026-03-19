Tree work on Bike Path follows hurricane damage assessment
March 19, 2026
By Staff Report
BY THE GICIA The Gasparilla Island Conservation and Improvement Association has completed a professional tree assessment along the GICIA Bike Path. The assessment, conducted on Jan. 20, 2026, supports ongoing restoration efforts following storm-related impacts across Gasparilla Island. The GICIA Bike Path, like much of the island, was affected by hurricane winds, storm surge and […]
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