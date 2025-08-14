This date in the Boca Beacon

FIVE YEARS AGO

An Iowa man, fishing near the Boca Grande Causeway, was bitten by a blacktip shark as he was releasing it.

TEN YEARS AGO

The last week of summer camp was wrapping up for Boca Grande kids. Activities included ice skating, roller skating, rock climbing and putt-putt golfing.

FIFTEEN YEARS AGO

Boca Grande firefighters were getting their pictures taken for the upcoming calendar. Lemon Bay Golf Club hired a new head golf pro, Ben McCoy IV.

TWENTY YEARS AGO

The 100-year-old Collier Inn on Useppa reopened with a party after being heavily damaged by Hurricane Charley.

TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO

Lee County Library System finished the installation of two computers with full internet access to the Boca Grande Community Center’s reference library.

THIRTY YEARS AGO

The old powerhouse at Boca Bay’s South Village had just received a soda water blasting of the exterior, revealing the beauty of the old brickwork. The building was being restored as a recreation center for Boca Bay residents.

THIRTY-FIVE YEARS AGO

Lee County officials began laying the groundwork for a proposed $3.9 million beach renourishment project for the Island. A Lee County spokesman stated, “that the people who benefit most from a renourishment project are assessed the most.”

FORTY YEARS AGO

Island Harbor Marina kicked off their first Billfish Safari. Prizes were being offered for the largest Blue Marlin, White Marlin and Sailfish in the new fishing tournament.