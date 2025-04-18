This date in the Boca Beacon

FIVE YEARS AGO

COVID-19 was in full swing and the World’s Richest Tarpon Tournament for 2020 had been canceled.

TEN YEARS AGO

The Downtown Beautification Project continued with three benches with palms and bamboo plantings alongside them on both sides of the Post Office.

sFIFTEEN YEARS AGO

The pain was felt by anyone trying to get on or off the island as Gasparilla Road was being repaved by Charlotte County.

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Barbara Symon was named the Volunteer of the Year by the Florida Historical Society for her contributions to the Boca Grande Historical Society.

TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO

Nat Stone, a native of New England, circumnavigated the eastern half of the United States in a 17’ rowboat. Nat rowed past a home in Boca Grande Isles and befriended the homeowners, spending the night.

THIRTY YEARS AGO

The 813-area code was divided into two area codes with the creation of the 941-area code.

THIRTY-FIVE YEARS AGO

Residents urged the Charlotte County commissioners to install a turn lane from Placida Road at the causeway entrance. A public hearing was going to be held.

FORTY YEARS AGO

A 35-foot Bluebird travel bus was hoisted unto dry land by two crane crews from the Gulf. The driver had been charged with careless driving.