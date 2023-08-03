THIS DATE IN THE BOCA BEACON

August 3, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

FIVE YEARS AGO

Crowder Gulf, a name we know and love from Hurricane Ian cleanup, was on our beaches cleaning up dead fish from red tide.

TEN YEARS AGO

The first cars went over the new center bridge on August 1, 2013. The Boca Beacon published the first Gasparilla Gazette, newly purchased from the Breeze Corporation in Cape Coral.

FIFTEEN YEARS AGO

Bumps Johnson finally went on the record to admit that he was the one who released the first iguanas on the island, back in the late 1960s.

TWENTY YEARS AGO

The fast food controversy regarding a potential Subway restaurant opening on island filled the Beacon with letters to the editor – some for, some against. Most against.

TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO

The Lee County Tourist Development Council was expected to approve a $90,000 grant to help with dredging the Pass. It was Payback Day at summer camp.

THIRTY YEARS AGO

Bunny and Devon Amory were the guests of honor at a going-away party, held at Loons on a Limb. Ami Sallee and Brandy Wheeler directed a production of “Peter Pan: A Musical.”

THIRTY-FIVE YEARS AGO

Summer camp ended and many campers received trophies, such as Emil Dicken for “Most Artistic,” Charlie Coleman for “Outstanding Participation” and Ryan Boyette for being a “Game Room Kid of the Week.”