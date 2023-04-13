THIS DATE IN THE BOCA BEACON

April 13, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

Boca Beacon backpages

FIVE YEARS AGO

The Boca Grande Garden Club celebrated their 20 year anniversary with a tea party at the home of Nora Lea Reefe. The Island School art exhibit showcased unique pieces at the Boca Grande Art Center.

TEN YEARS AGO

President Abraham Lincoln, or a reasonable facsimile of, told stories and shared jokes at The Gasparilla Inn Beach Club as a fundraiser for the Boca Grande Child Care Center. Volunteers showed up to held GICIA with their island clean-up.

FIFTEEN YEARS AGO

Bonnie McGee, chairman of the Boca Grnade “iguana tax” advisory board resigned citing the ongoing debate with Lee County over funding the battle against the lizards.

TWENTY YEARS AGO

A two-day pass clean-up left the Boca Grande Pass 8,000 pounds of fishing line, hooks, jigs and bottles lighter. Beverly Furtado was honored as “Volunteer of the Year at the Boca Grande Community Center volunteer party.

TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO

Jim McGill took top honors in the 1998 Gasparilla Inn Mallet Club Championship. The Community House spaghetti dinner served 338 individuals raising $1,650 for their Grants in Education program.

THIRTY YEARS AGO

A magnificent Florida panther was the guest of honor at an educational program at the Boca Grande Club.

THIRTY-FIVE YEARS AGO

The Boca Grande Art Alliance sailed to Useppa for a show benefitting the Island Historical Society.