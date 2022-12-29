THIS DATE IN THE BOCA BEACON

December 29, 2022

By Marcy Shortuse

Boca Beacon backpages

FIVE YEARS AGO

U.S. Sugar President and CEO Robert Buker and Judy Sanchez, senior director of Corporate Communications and publications for U.S. Sugar, gave a presentation about “big sugar” at the Community Center.

TEN YEARS AGO

Work on the new bridge system was coming along, as Wyoming rails were erected and the lighting portion of the project was finished.

FIFTEEN YEARS AGO

The Gasparilla Inn & Club announced that dress code regulations had been relaxed for dinner … On December 20, the beginning of social season, coats and ties were no longer required and a “jacket only” rule was established.

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Former Lee County Commissioner Bob Janes said The Island School had to find its own location as its lease would not be renewed at the Boca Grande Community Center.

As the Burdge family attempted to block off the Promenade, Lee County called for a halt to the construction of a concrete wall they were building. The Promenade – a narrow walkway along the beach from 1st Street to 4th Street – had been deeded to the citizens of Boca Grande since 1927.

TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO

The Fugate’s building got a new look, with bright, tropical colors replacing the somber grayish facade it had before.

THIRTY YEARS AGO

Jamie Italiano, Allison Goss, Bob Young, Pat Agles, Michael Daros, Devon Amory, Matthew Johnson, Charlie Batsel, Gina Caccavale, Tish Oberson and Janet Italiano all played a part in “A Christmas Carol,” a Royal Palm Players’ production.