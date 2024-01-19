This Date in 1999: Boca Grande decides against incorporation

January 19, 2024

By Staff Report

FIVE YEARS AGO, 2019

The Vasher, Simmons, Dowgiallo, Stockdale and Tincher families enjoyed the NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Washington Redskins game as both teams vied for a seat at the NFL Super Bowl.

TEN YEARS AGO, 2014

Construction crews began unloading equipment to begin the long awaited swing bridge. The permanent construction zone signage was among the first items to arrive.

FIFTEEN YEARS AGO, 2009

The Island celebrated improvements at the Community Center. The ribbon was cut by Crowninshield board member Mary O’Bannon.

TWENTY YEARS AGO, 2004

Boca Bargains reopened. The store occupied two “mercantile” modular trailers located adjacent to the Crowninshield Community House.

TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO, 1999

The Board of Directors of the Gasparilla Island Conservation and Improvement Association Inc. voted to not pursue the incorporation of Boca Grande.

THIRTY YEARS AGO, 1994

The last of four treasure hunters who systematically looted and destroyed Calusa Indian mounds from Tampa to Lee County over a decade was sentenced.

THIRTY-FIVE YEARS AGO, 1989

The 89th Audubon Society Christmas Bird Count area for Boca Grande was a 7.5 mile radius from Fugate’s store.

FORTY YEARS AGO, 1984

Chester Crotts celebrated a quarter century of bridge service. He began as a toll collector in 1962 and in 1973 he was made superintendent.