The Florida insurance deadfall: Factors working against homeowners and buyers make it easy to see that reform is needed

June 29, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

It isn’t easy to be stuck in a corner by an insurer that wants to issue only a fraction of the money it will take to fix a home, particularly when the option of hiring an attorney seems to be the only one left. Some public adjusters have done good work for their clients, and others have not, but either way the client is left to pay them 10 percent of recovered money. Knowing that, many homeowners pick up the phone to call an attorney and skip that middleman. But Gov. Ron DeSantis has called out “frivolous lawsuits” many times when it comes to insurees, so if you are a person who normally would never consider that, what are you supposed to do?