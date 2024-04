SW Florida Fishing: Spring fever is in the air

April 4, 2024

By Guest Columnist

BY CAPT. JOE LACLAIR It’s been a couple good weeks of great spring fishing. With Easter coming early the number of people and boats on the water should slow way down and the lull before tarpon season is a great time to get good snook and reds! When the white pelicans leave and the swallowtail […]