SW Florida Fishing: Snook-a-rama is here!

March 28, 2024

By Guest Columnist

BY CAPT. WILL WATERHOUSE Lots of snook have moved into the back country! The last two weeks have been great fishing around Boca Grande, even in the high wind conditions. We are seeing lots of snook show up in the shallow waters and are catching them on live bait. Along with the snook, the redfish […]