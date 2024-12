November 28, 2024

By Guest Columnist

BY CAPT. WILL WATERHOUSE A record setting year all around for the 29th annual Gasparilla Island Fly Fishing Tournament presented by Gasparilla Outfitters. This year the tournament hosted fifteen boats and had a total of 33 participants, raising more than $6,000 to benefit the Boca Grande Historic Society . There was a record turnout this year. […]