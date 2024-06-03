South Gulf Cove lock set for high tide openings
June 3, 2024
By Staff Report
The South Gulf Cove lock is scheduled to be open during high tide Monday, June 3 through Friday, June 7. This is required to raise water within the South Gulf Cove Waterway system to normal levels as well as improve water quality during annual droughts. Staff will be on-site, and boaters will have access to the lock.
For information, contact Mike Krise at 941-681-3776 or mike.krise@charlottecountyfl.gov.
