Sign up now for the 27th annual GIFT Tournament

November 10, 2022

By Staff Report

The 27th annual G.I.F.T (Gasparilla Island Fly-fishing Tournament), presented by Gasparilla Outfitters to benefit the Boca Grande Historical Society, will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 22, so if you’re in for some fly-fishing action you should sign up now.

Official rules for the tournament are:

1) All teams will consist of two anglers, Guides may fish with one angler, not with two anglers.

2) First, second and third place prizes will be awarded on total combined length of the two (2) longest redfish entered from each team on the official measuring board.

3) In case of a tie, the team with the longest redfish will win.

4) Each fish measured must be photographed on a cell phone with the official tournament medal clearly visible near the tail and sent by text to the tournament director at (941) 628-2175 to be official.

5) All fish will be measured tip to tip, mouth closed against a 90-degree angle on tournament measuring tape. The tail may be “pinched” and “fanned” to determine the maximum length. Length will then be rounded BACK to the nearest quarter-inch.

6) No bait chumming.

7) Wading is allowed.

8) No landing nets may be used.

9) Traditional flyfishing equipment only.

10) All decisions by tournament officials are final.

17) Be nice. Have fun!

*Entry fee: $150 per angler as a charitable donation to the Boca Grande Historical Society.

Call (941) 964-0907 to register, or for more information.