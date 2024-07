Rotary Club of Rotonda closes its doors

July 26, 2024

By Staff Report

The last meeting of the Rotary Club of Rotonda was held, Thursday, July 11 at The Hills Golf And Country Club. President Charles Smith presided over distribution of remaining funds to 21 local charities. Over $100,000 was donated to : Boys & Girls Club, Boy Scouts, CAPS, Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, Dollars for Mammograms, Empower […]