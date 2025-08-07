Rep. Nix and Oliver, Sen. Albritton meet constituents Monday at County Chamber

August 7, 2025

By Staff Report

There will be a public meeting with the Charlotte County Legislative Delegation on Monday, Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Charlotte County Board of Commissioners Chamber in Murdock. Along with Rep. Danny Nix Jr., Sen. Ben Albritton and Rep. Vanessa Oliver will attend. Albritton represents Senate District 26, Nix represents House District […]