Reminder on rooftop nesting shorebirds across Florida’s coast

April 30, 2026

By Staff Report

While shorebirds and seabirds typically nest directly on beaches along Florida’s coasts, species such as black skimmers, least terns, roseate terns and American oystercatchers also use gravel rooftops to nest and raise their chicks. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission thanks building owners and managers who are hosting nesting shorebirds and seabirds on their […]