PROFILE: Hazel Singletary Presley

December 30, 2021

By T Michele Walker

When most of us stroll the streets of Boca Grande, we see Fugate’s, golf carts and Hudson’s Grocery. Hazel Singletary sees history.

Hazel is a walking, talking Boca Grande history guide, and for good reason. Her family first stepped foot on the island in the 1920s.



“You know where Newlin’s is now?” asked Hazel as she began to explain where her father’s grocery store used to sit. “That’s where my dad started in the grocery business. Where the tower is for the cell phones, there used to be a two-story building. Downstairs was the bank, so it’s the old bank building that was there for many years. Upstairs were apartments and the telephone office was up there.”



Hazel Presley Singletary wasn’t born in Boca Grande. “They brought my mom to the hospital in Sarasota because she had some complications. Not the hospital that’s there now, but the one they built and then took down.”

Hazel was brought to the island at the ripe old age of 10 days.



“We lived in the upstairs apartment over Fugate’s drug store. Not the one that’s there now. This one was across the railroad tracks on the east side, and it was a corner lot. There’s a big building there now. It was downstairs of Fugate’s drugstore and there was a Barber Shop there, too.”



Hazel lived there with her family until she was 4 and a half years old, when they moved to Tarpon Avenue. “There’s that big new house there, the second house on the lefthand side was our house, but I don’t know who owns it now. At one time, Don Hargis and his family lived there.”



She paused, then said, “Here’s a little story about my dad. He came to the island on a dredge. You see, they dredged in the fill for the golf links at The Gasparilla Inn. Dad met my mother down there. My grandparents were there because my granddad was the iceman on the island. They ran a key room; it was a boarding house there between where the post office is and where the Temptation is.”



Hazel’s mother moved to the island in 1926 when she was 14 years old and married Hazel’s father in 1933. When Hazel’s grandparents left the island to move to the Lake Okeechobee town of Pahokee, Hazel’s father took over the ice business.



Hazel came along in October of 1934. “They got married on the 6th of October, and I was born three days after my father’s birthday.”



There was a time when Boca Grande was a virtual paradise island, with children skating on the sidewalks and riding their bikes to the beach. “It was unique. The whole island was our playground. When the weather was nice, we went down to the beach. I went swimming many times on Christmas Day.”



It was a time when the saying, “It takes a village,” wasn’t just a political catchphrase. “The grown-ups, they looked after everybody’s kids, and we were all like family. There was the Sprott family, Gene and Nellie Sprott. They ran the ferry that we came in and out on from the mainland, and we didn’t call them mister or misses. It was Aunt Nellie and Uncle Gene. That’s what we called everybody, aunts and uncles.”



Imagine going to a school that held physical education classes on the beach. “You know where the Community Center is? That building was the school. It was from the first through the twelfth grades, and I went there up until the middle of the fourth grade. We often had Phys ed on the beach if the weather was nice.”



It was in fourth grade that Hazel’s family moved to Georgia for a few years. “My dad was too young for the First World War and too old for World War Two, so they had to go. When the war was over, we went back to Florida and back to the island.”



Hazel started back to school in the sixth grade and graduated from the school in Boca Grande. “I was one of seven that graduated in 1952. It should have been eight of us, but one of the girls, one of my best friends, she and her boyfriend they took off and got married, so she didn’t finish.”



Hazel’s classmates and friends read like a “who’s who” of Boca Grande.



“I have so many friends like Isabelle Whidden-Joiner, she was one of my classmates and in high school and we graduated together. There was John Lane, Richard Clark and there was Beverly Hargis, she was the one that decided to get married, but all of us kids were all good friends. What I miss is being with my friends.”



It was not in school, but at the railroad that Hazel met her husband. “My husband was eight years older than me, and he was a railroad man. He was down there working the switcher down at the South end for loading phosphaate for the ships that come in. I met him in my dad’s grocery store.”



After they married, three children came along. “My oldest son is 68 and my youngest son is 67 and my daughter, she’s 65 now.”



The astonishing thing about Hazel is her memory. At 87 years old, her recollection of names and places rivals that of a 20-year-old.



“When I was married and we lived in Tampa, I would go into Tampa and take the train to Boca Grande. The kids and I could go down there anytime we wanted to. There was a time that it was a good thing I didn’t go. We were going to go on this one trip and on the way down, the train was hit by a gasoline truck and the train blew up, burning the train, gasoline everywhere.”



What saved their lives? “I didn’t think I had enough diapers,” Hazel frankly said. “Not having diapers saved my life and my three kids’ lives. There was one passenger on the train that day, and of course, there was the conductor the porter, the baggage master, the engineer and the fireman. After the accident, they died plus the driver of the truck. And the passenger, he saw it coming and he ran to the back of the train and jumped off. The baggage master was Fred Knowles, that was his name and Leo Klosterman was the conductor. But Mr. Knowles, he died right there.”



When asked the year of the accident, Hazel calculated the year in a way every mother can appreciate. “Gosh, Sherry was about one I think, and that’s the reason that I didn’t have enough diapers. It’s about 56 years ago.”

Hazel said her married years were happy ones.



“He retired in 1991 and we were married 58 years, until November 13, 2010, when he passed away. He was a good man, but he was gone a lot. I raised three kids practically by myself.”



There are many things Hazel misses about the old Boca Grande days. “I miss the trains; I miss when the trains used to come in. When my family moved back to Boca Grande from Georgia in 1945, my dad bought what they call Crumblies Grocery Store. Daddy retired from it and then daddy liked to play the stock market. He made a good bit and left my mother well when he passed. He died just before he was 66.”



One of Hazel’s favorite memories involves her father, Crumblies Grocery Store and Boca Grande Halloween pranks.



“There was this woman named Rachel Lamberson. She owned the building that the Boca Beacon is in today and everybody called her Miss Rachel. She was a sweet lady, but those boys down there on that island gave her a fit. She has a little Crosley car and a bunch of the boys put it up in the back of my dad’s truck. They just lifted it on the back of the truck and covered it in canvas. The next day, my dad and I drove to Tampa to get groceries. When we took the canvas off the back of the truck, there was her Crosley. Daddy packed what he could on the truck and brought it back and they had to get the Crosley off of the truck.”



After raising a family, Hazel went back to school for floral design, which she did for 34 years, retiring at age 60.

“It was a neat occupation. I think God meant for me to be there because I love flowers.”



Even though Hazel now lives in Bainbridge, Georgia, she makes time to visit Boca Grande as often as possible. In fact, she was just in Boca Grande at the lighthouse lighting where she “met some wonderful people.”



“Boca Grande is a paradise,” she said. “If I could live back there, I would. It’s the same, but it’s not the same. It’s just a feeling, I think, of the island. It’s just my memories are all there and the love of everybody that lived there. It didn’t matter if you were black or white or rich or poor, we were family.”