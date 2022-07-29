OBITUARY: Norman George

July 29, 2022

By Staff Report

Norman Darrell George, 83, passed away on July 24, 2022.

As a native of Pennsylvania, it is not surprising that Norm received his bachelor of science degree in business at Bucknell University. It is there that he would meet the love of his life, Carolann Buquet.

In college, Norm loved skydiving and was the president of the University Club. After graduation he took the next greatest leap of his life and married Carolann. In 1962, Norman joined the U.S. Navy, became a Lieutenant and served aboard the USS Kitty Hawk aircraft carrier.

Completing his service and living in California, Norm joined Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner and Smith in 1965. Then, in 1966, the couple moved from California to Deerfield, Illinois. This became their true home, and they formed lifelong friendships there. During these years, Norman and Carolann became the parents of Matt and Jeff, whom they loved and supported in all their activities. In 1974, Norm started trading financial securities and had a seat on the floor of the Chicago Board Options Exchange.

It was a big move in 1986, when Norm began International Office Centers, a real estate management company. He served as president of the company until 1996, at which time he liquidated the company and retired. After Matt and Jeff graduated from Lehigh University, Norm and Carolann started spending more time at their home in Boca Grande in Florida. They made wonderful friends there as well.

Norm was most proud of his family and his business success, and he was at peace with himself and his maker. His only great sadness was the passing of his beloved Carolann after 54 years of marriage. She was a truly loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Norm was well known for his easy smile, caring personality, outgoing nature and his steadfast loyalty to friends and family. He was a man of diversified interests, including his favorite hobbies: piloting airplanes, flying model airplanes, boating, scuba diving, tropical fish, fishing and tennis. In 1990 he was the president of the Tennaqua Tennis Club in Deerfield. Additionally, he founded the fishing club in Boca Grande.

Recently, when asked what contributed to his successes. Norman replied:

“I was born into a caring and loving Christian family that gave me the encouragement and support I needed to be successful in life.

“I was lucky enough to make the right choices in life that allowed me to prevail over the most serious challenges.

“Finally, good family, good friends, as well as lucky choices have allowed me to say that after 83 years, I lived a wonderful life. I am truly thankful for the blessings I have received.

I’ve done my best.”

A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022, 10:30 a.m. at St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church, 815 Wilmot Rd. Deerfield, IL 60015.