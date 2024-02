Obituary: Denee Peyton, 1985-2024

February 22, 2024

By Staff Report

Friends and family of the late Denee Peyton, who worked as a clerk at The Temptation’s liquor store, Park Ave Wine and Spirits, from 2010 until her recent and unexpected death at age 38, will celebrate her life in March. Peyton died January 23, 2024. Her older sister, Brenda Lee Woods, who is hostess at The […]