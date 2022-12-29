OBITUARY: Catherine Munsell

December 29, 2022

By Staff Report

Catherine Anne Halpin Munsell, 81, of Cedar Rapids, IA, and Boca Grande, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Englewood.

Cathy “with a ‘C’” was born in Ft. Riley, Kansas, to Lawrence and Margaret (Schuele) Halpin, on October 30, 1941. She graduated from Washington High School in Cedar Rapids, studying two years at the University of Iowa, where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta.

She enjoyed playing tennis at the Pass Club, attending events at the Art Alliance, knitting with friends, and driving her red convertible. She owned a monogram store and a knitting supply store in Cedar Rapids, retiring to move to Boca Grande with her husband Bill in 1996.

She was extremely talented, creating many beautiful needlepoint, knitting, and crochet projects for family and friends.

Always with a young-at-heart nature, Cathy will be fondly remembered and missed by many.

She is survived by her siblings, Lawrence “Hap” Halpin (Judy), James “Jamey” Halpin (Mary), and Margaret “Molly” Halpin Eovino, all of Naples, FL.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, David Halpin (Kathleen), her first husband, Richard Kohl, with whom she had two children, Caroline Kohl Gannon of Rotonda West, FL, and Julie Kohl Vietor of Granite Bay, CA; and three biological grandchildren; Burke Vietor of Placerville, CA, Shamus Gannon of Boulder, CO, and Hunter Vietor of El Dorado Hills, CA.

She is also preceded in death by her second husband, Bill Munsell, who blessed her with seven stepchildren; Amy O’Brien, Steve and Scott Munsell, David, Steve, and Doug Nordstrom and Kris (Nordstrom) Hayes; 12 step-grandchildren, whom she held close to her heart; and three step-great-grandchildren, whom she certainly would have spoiled had she had the opportunity.

Cathy was very philanthropic, volunteering her time with Meals on Wheels in Iowa and Florida, and spent countless hours knitting hats for newborns.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Barrier Island Parks Society Lightkeeper’s Fund in Boca Grande, or SOLVE Maternity Homes, of Bradenton FL.

A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Boca Grande, on January 14, at 11 a.m.