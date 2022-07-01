Now might be a good time to consider sustainable gardening

July 1, 2022

By Tonya Bramlage

How will we sustainably feed future generations of humans? Some researchers believe that hydroponics, a method of growing food with water, nutrients and light but no soil, could be part of the solution. William F. Gericke, a biologist at theUniversity of California Berkeley, is credited with bringing hydroponics into mainstream consciousness back in the 1930s. The term “hydroponic” comes from the Greek words “hudor” for water and “ponos” for work, so in translation, it essentially means “water-working.” But does it work? Is it safe? Is it really sustainable? And does it produce food that is as nutritious as soil-grown food?