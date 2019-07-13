Watch your belongings at the beach, there are thieves afoot

■ STAFF REPORT

Just a warning to keep an eye on your belongings at the beach, as one visitor reported the theft of several things from in front of their unit.

The visitor, who was staying with her family at Sundown Colony, said they left their beach chairs and umbrella up on the beach to go have lunch. When they came back someone had taken one of their backpack style chairs.

The visitor said last year they had items stolen as well.

Don’t let thieves and ne’er-do-wells ruin your vacation: Remember, just because we’re in paradise doesn’t mean there aren’t “snakes” around.