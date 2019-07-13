Watch your belongings at the beach, there are thieves afoot

Featured News, The News
July 13, 2019
A+ A-
Email Print
Watch your belongings at the beach, there are thieves afoot

■ STAFF REPORT

Just a warning to keep an eye on your belongings at the beach, as one visitor reported the theft of several things from in front of their unit.

The visitor, who was staying with her family at Sundown Colony, said they left their beach chairs and umbrella up on the beach to go have lunch. When they came back someone had taken one of their backpack style chairs.

The visitor said last year they had items stolen as well.

Don’t let thieves and ne’er-do-wells ruin your vacation: Remember, just because we’re in paradise doesn’t mean there aren’t “snakes” around.

 

Posted by

Marcy Shortuse is the editor of the Boca Beacon, and has been with the paper since 2007. She is also editor of the Boca Beacon's sister publication, Gasparilla Magazine. She has more than 20 years of experience writing and editing local newspapers and is originally from the Chicago area.

Tagged with
Newer Post
Older Post