TIS hits the road! Trips to Big Cat Habitat, Ringling Museum

All the students at The Island School took field trips last week. Shown here, grades 3-5 took their annual excursion to the Ringling Museum in Sarasota, where they studied form, different types of paintings and the artists who painted them, and much more.

Shown below, grades K-2 went to the Big Cat Habitat and Gulf Coast Sanctuary in Sarasota, where they learned about animals and their environments, habitats and much more.

Big Cat Habitat and Gulf Coast Sanctuary is an ever-growing large-animal rescue in eastern Sarasota County. Founded in 1987 by Kay Rosaire, the non-profit sanctuary is a permanent home for dozens of exotic animals, offers placement for animals in need, and works to educate the public about animal care and conservation.

Big Cat Habitat is a labor of love, with all income generated by admission going to the feeding and care of the animals.

There are 3 large indoor/outdoor housing complexes with adjoining exercise habitats that provide plenty of space for the felines to frolic. Each habitat has a swimming pool, toys and palm trees to provide the emotional enrichment that maintains optimal mental and physical health.

Rosaire began rescuing big cats in 1987. Big Cat Habitat became a non-profit in 2005 and became a full sanctuary with the goal of rescuing exotic cats and other native and exotic wildlife in need of a permanent home. Big Cat Habitat provides education to the public to foster appreciation of the animals and impart the importance of habitat preservation.

The trip was a culmination of several school projects over the past few months that focused on animal behavior and the environments in which they thrive,

