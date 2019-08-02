New playground should be completed by the end of August

■ BY SUE ERWIN

If you drove down First Street near the Boca Grande Community Center this past week, you may have noticed some construction cones around the kids’ playground area at the front of The Island School.

Destruction of the old playground has begun, and the new playground is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

“The project was delayed due to permitting issues,” said Lee County Communications Director Betsy Clayton. “The old playground is being removed this week, and the new playground installation is scheduled for mid-August, with the goal to have it completed by Labor Day.”

The Island School students will return to classes on Monday, August 12.

The playground is presently protected by construction tape and is not available for use.