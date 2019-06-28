Mind your parking, it’s time to stripe

■ STAFF REPORT

Roadside parking areas near the intersection of Park Avenue and 4th Street will be blocked off overnight starting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, so that roadside striping can be done. Parking will resume as normal on the morning of Wednesday, July 3.

No parking will be available on the east side of Park Avenue between 3rd Street and 5th Street or on the north side of 4th Street between Palm Avenue and Gilchrist Avenue during this time. A section on the north side of 4th Street in front of the U.S. Post Office and the GICIA bike path will also be blocked off.

The striping is part of routine maintenance.